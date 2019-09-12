UrduPoint.com
New US Envoy To UN Presents Credentials; Pledges To Stand With America's Allies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The new US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, Thursday presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and told reporters afterwards that she would stand with America's friends and allies and be an advocate for the poor and the week at the world body.

She replaces Nikki Haley, an American politician of Indian origin, who left the UN in December last year.

But unlike her predecessor, Craft, who until recently was ambassador to Canada, will not have a seat in the US Cabinet.

She will report to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The UN role, considered a top job in past US administrations, was downgraded this year by John Bolton, the former national security adviser who left the Trump administration on Tuesday IN her brief remarks, Craft said she is coming to the United Nations "as a voice of America's unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible peaceful resolution of conflicts." "Strong American leadership is absolutely critical and I intend to provide it," she added.

