New US homebuilding drops 10.3% in February: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :As severe winter weather hit parts of the country last month, US home construction plummeted, with new housing starts falling 10.3 percent, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The largest drops were in the Northeast and Midwest, where the weather was the worst, but the South also saw a decline even as growth continued in the West, as construction firms scramble to meet the demands of a hot housing market.