New US jobless claims dip: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits dipped a modest 19,000 last week taking the total below 800,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

It was the final report published for the year, with figures for the last week of 2020 to be released next week.

New initial claims slipped to 787,000 as of December 26 from 806,000 in the prior week, the report said.

Another 308,262 filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, one of the programs available to jobless workers who would not normally be eligible for benefits.