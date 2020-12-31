New US jobless claims dip in latest week: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits dipped by a modest 19,000 last week, taking the total below 800,000 for the first time in a month, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

It was the final report published for the year, but figures for the last week of 2020 will be released next week.

New initial jobless claims slipped to 787,000 as of December 26 from 806,000 in the prior week, the report said.

It was also the second weekly decline after two weeks of massive increases, but economists caution that the figures are skewed during the year-end holiday period.

Another 308,262 filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, one of the programmes available to jobless workers who would not normally be eligible for benefits, meaning the total new filings remains above one million.

And through the week ended December 12, 19.6 million people were receiving jobless benefits under all programs, according to the report.

Applications also could have been held down by legislative confusion over the fate of the extended jobless benefits and the special programs.

Congress finally approved both, but President Donald Trump did not sign the new relief package into law until the day after some programs expired on December 26.

"We think that holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said in an analysis.

But she said "the risk is for a rise in claims in the weeks ahead now that emergency programs have been extended and an additional $300 in weekly benefits is being provided."Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said claims are "essentially stuck at a painful, inflated level due to the coronavirus surge" and job losses are likely to continue.