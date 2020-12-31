UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Dip In Latest Week: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

New US jobless claims dip in latest week: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits dipped by a modest 19,000 last week, taking the total below 800,000 for the first time in a month, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

It was the final report published for the year, but figures for the last week of 2020 will be released next week.

New initial jobless claims slipped to 787,000 as of December 26 from 806,000 in the prior week, the report said.

It was also the second weekly decline after two weeks of massive increases, but economists caution that the figures are skewed during the year-end holiday period.

Another 308,262 filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, one of the programmes available to jobless workers who would not normally be eligible for benefits, meaning the total new filings remains above one million.

And through the week ended December 12, 19.6 million people were receiving jobless benefits under all programs, according to the report.

Applications also could have been held down by legislative confusion over the fate of the extended jobless benefits and the special programs.

Congress finally approved both, but President Donald Trump did not sign the new relief package into law until the day after some programs expired on December 26.

"We think that holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said in an analysis.

But she said "the risk is for a rise in claims in the weeks ahead now that emergency programs have been extended and an additional $300 in weekly benefits is being provided."Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said claims are "essentially stuck at a painful, inflated level due to the coronavirus surge" and job losses are likely to continue.

Related Topics

Trump Job Nancy Oxford May December 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

2 hours ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

3 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

3 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.