UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Drop Below 400,000, First Time Since Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

New US jobless claims drop below 400,000, first time since pandemic

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :New applications for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic caused mass layoffs in the United States, government data showed Thursday.

A seasonally adjusted 385,000 new claims for jobless aid were made in the week ended May 29, fewer than expected and 20,000 less than the week prior, in the latest sign that the pandemic's disruptions to the labor market are nearing their end.

Related Topics

United States May Market Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

12 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

14 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

16 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

17 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

27 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.