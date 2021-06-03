New US jobless claims drop below 400,000, first time since pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :New applications for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic caused mass layoffs in the United States, government data showed Thursday.

A seasonally adjusted 385,000 new claims for jobless aid were made in the week ended May 29, fewer than expected and 20,000 less than the week prior, in the latest sign that the pandemic's disruptions to the labor market are nearing their end.