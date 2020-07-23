New US jobless claims rise to 1.42 mn amid COVID-19 surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Claims for government benefits by newly unemployed American workers rose to 1.42 million last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, reversing weeks of declines as coronavirus cases skyrocket nationwide.

The increase defied analysts' expectations of another weekly drop in new claims. However, in the week ended July 11, the insured unemployment rate indicating people actually receiving benefits declined 0.7 points to 11.1 percent.