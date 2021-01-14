New US jobless claims shot up by 181,000 last week: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :New filings for unemployment benefits rose sharply in the first week of 2021, with a surge of 181,000 -- the biggest increase since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The 965,000 new claims filed in the week ended January 9 was far worse than analysts expected and comes as the world's largest economy continues to reel from a recent spike in virus cases, which have forced states to restrict businesses again.