UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Shot Up By 181,000 Last Week: Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

New US jobless claims shot up by 181,000 last week: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :New filings for unemployment benefits rose sharply in the first week of 2021, with a surge of 181,000 -- the biggest increase since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The 965,000 new claims filed in the week ended January 9 was far worse than analysts expected and comes as the world's largest economy continues to reel from a recent spike in virus cases, which have forced states to restrict businesses again.

Related Topics

World January March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

36 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

51 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.