New US Jobless Claims Still High In Final Week Of 2020 At 787,000

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

New US jobless claims still high in final week of 2020 at 787,000

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States saw 787,000 new applications for unemployment benefits in the final week of 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday, indicating layoffs remain widespread months into the coronavirus pandemic.

The total was just 3,000 less than the previous week, but still nowhere near the record-low unemployment seen before Covid-19 broke out in the US in March, causing widespread business restrictions that crippled the economy.

