UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Layoffs Show Mixed Impact Of Small Business Loans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

New US layoffs show mixed impact of small business loans

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Faced with then near-complete shutdown of travel, and a devastating hit to its business from the coronavirus, Arrangements Abroad mobilized to secure a $597,000 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The funds allowed the New York company to pay salaries for a couple of months, but last week it laid off six of 30 employees.

"We spent every penny," said Jim Friedlander, president of the firm that specializes in cultural and educational package tours for museum and alumni groups, among others.

And now he is implementing furloughs for the remaining staff.

Arrangements Abroad's plight shows how the US economy continues to bleed jobs in the aftermath of COVID-19 shutdowns, even as the economy reopens and despite Federal initiatives like the PPP that aim to mitigate some of the downturn's harshest impacts.

The US jobless claims data due out Thursday is expected to show another 1.

35 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, fewer than the prior week, but many times the pre-pandemic levels.

"The worst of the layoffs are behind us," said Lydia Boussour, senior economist at Oxford Economics. "But there will still be some." Oxford is predicting a "two-phase" recovery following COVID-19, with about 60 percent of the jobs returning by the end of 2020 and remaining workers taking much longer to find opportunities, Boussour said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also has warned of the dangers of "persistent unemployment" that he said would "negate the gains made by many disadvantaged Americans during the long expansion."The steady stream of layoffs also points to the PPP's mixed record, with some companies still cutting jobs, and others like Minnesota's Legacy Toys still unable to rehire a majority of staff.

Related Topics

Loan Business Company Tours Oxford Powell New York 2020 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

8 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.