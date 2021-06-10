UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions Amid Calls To Free Nicaragua Opposition Figures

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

New US sanctions amid calls to free Nicaragua opposition figures

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The global community urged Nicaragua Wednesday to free four recently-detained opposition presidential candidates, as the United States announced sanctions against allies of long-serving leader Daniel Ortega.

The detention of the four -- the last two of whom were rounded up on Tuesday -- has legally ruled them out of November presidential elections in which Ortega is widely expected to seek a fourth consecutive term.

Ortega's moves against would-be challengers have elicited widespread condemnation of what some have called "dictator" tactics.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was "very concerned by the recent arrests and detentions," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The secretary-general, he added, "calls on the authorities to release the political leaders and reinstitute their political rights.

" The United States announced sanctions against four Nicaraguan officials who support Ortega, including the president's daughter, while accusing the regime of undermining democracy and abusing human rights.

The United States called on Ortega "to immediately release presidential candidates... as well as other civil society, opposition leaders who have been arrested over the past week," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

Luis Almagro, secretary-general of the Organization of American States, meanwhile on Twitter urged the release of all "political prisoners in #Nicaragua," adding that "the harassment and oppression of the dictatorship of... Daniel Ortega must stop."

Related Topics

Condemnation Democracy Twitter Civil Society Price United States November Dictator All Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

11 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

10 hours ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.