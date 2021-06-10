New US sanctions amid calls to free Nicaragua opposition figures

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The global community urged Nicaragua Wednesday to free four recently-detained opposition presidential candidates, as the United States announced sanctions against allies of long-serving leader Daniel Ortega.

The detention of the four -- the last two of whom were rounded up on Tuesday -- has legally ruled them out of November presidential elections in which Ortega is widely expected to seek a fourth consecutive term.

Ortega's moves against would-be challengers have elicited widespread condemnation of what some have called "dictator" tactics.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was "very concerned by the recent arrests and detentions," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The secretary-general, he added, "calls on the authorities to release the political leaders and reinstitute their political rights.

" The United States announced sanctions against four Nicaraguan officials who support Ortega, including the president's daughter, while accusing the regime of undermining democracy and abusing human rights.

The United States called on Ortega "to immediately release presidential candidates... as well as other civil society, opposition leaders who have been arrested over the past week," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

Luis Almagro, secretary-general of the Organization of American States, meanwhile on Twitter urged the release of all "political prisoners in #Nicaragua," adding that "the harassment and oppression of the dictatorship of... Daniel Ortega must stop."