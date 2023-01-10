UrduPoint.com

New US Speaker Scores First Win As House Passes Rules Package

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 08:30 AM

New US speaker scores first win as House passes rules package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisive new Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed the first test of his ability to lead the chaotic US House of Representatives Monday as lawmakers approved a rules package determining how his Republicans will govern.

The vote on the blueprint -- described by top Democrat Jim McGovern as a "ransom note to America from the extreme right" -- came on the heels of one of the most turbulent weeks ever in the lower chamber of Congress.

Lawmakers almost came to blows in the newly Republican-controlled House as McCarthy was forced to go through 15 rounds of voting over four days to overcome a far right blockade to his candidacy.

"At the heart of all of this discussion last week it was very clear, surely from our side, that Washington is broken," McCarthy's deputy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, said as the debate opened.

"And not just is Washington broken, but the way that this House has been running for the last few years has not been designed to address the problems of the people from across this country." Democrats complain, however, that the deals McCarthy cut to win the speaker vote have severely curtailed the role of Washington's top legislator and have ceded power to the most extreme Republicans.

The publicly available 55-page rules package lays out Republican priorities for the remainder of Democratic President Joe Biden's term and the operating procedures the party will adopt.

One of the headline measures is a panel to investigate the "weaponization of government" that is expected to zero in on the Justice Department's investigations into former president Donald Trump.

Much of the package is boilerplate conservative politics such as provisions forcing lawmakers to cover increased spending with cuts elsewhere rather than new taxes.

But it also allows a single member of either party to force a vote to oust the speaker, an insurance policy that right-wingers will use to hold McCarthy's feet to the fire.

And it requires the House to bring to the floor a variety of right wing priorities, with a vote later Monday on canceling more than $70 billion in extra funding agreed for the Internal Revenue Service passing along party lines.

The repeal has no chance of being rubber-stamped by the Democratic-led Senate, however.

The White House said Biden would veto the "reckless" legislation in any case, which it argued would add nearly $115 billion to the deficit over a decade by "enabling wealthy tax cheats."

