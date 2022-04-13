UrduPoint.com

New Vaccine Gives Dual Protection Against SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

New vaccine gives dual protection against SARS-CoV-2, influenza

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A team of Chinese scientists claims to have developed a single vaccine that can provide dual protection against coronavirus and influenza, and has been tested successfully on mice.

Researchers from Shanghai-based Fudan University presented the new vaccine in a study published recently in the Journal of Virology, saying they designed an immunogen by fusing the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain to the conserved stalk of H7N9 hemagglutinin and expressed it using a chimpanzee adenovirus vector.

When tested on mice, the constructed vaccine, named AdC68-CoV/Flu, effectively induced both SARS-CoV-2-targeting antibodies and anti-influenza antibodies, providing protection from SARS-CoV-2 (including its emerging variants) and H7N9 infection, according to the study.

H7N9 is a bird flu strain first reported to have infected humans in China in March 2013, and it is most likely to cause an epidemic in winter and spring.

The results suggest the novel vaccine as a promising approach to curbing respiratory virus-causing pandemics, said the study.

Related Topics

China March Influenza From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

11 minutes ago
 Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

2 minutes ago
 Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanct ..

Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukr ..

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly c ..

PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

16 minutes ago
 Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-1 ..

Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.