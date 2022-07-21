New vertebrate fossil discovered in north China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have for the first time discovered fossils of the therocephalian Euchambersia in China, according to a paper published in the journal Biology Letters.

Euchambersia is an extinct genus of therocephalian therapsids that lived during the Late Permian, approximately between 256 and 255 million years ago.

The research team from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese academy of Sciences has discovered a well-preserved skull and mandible showing a well-developed maxillary fossa in the late Permian strata of Daqingshan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

After careful restoration and morphological comparison, this species was considered to belong to the genus Euchambersia. Its morphology is different from that of specimens in South Africa, so researchers identified it as a new species and named it E. liuyudongi.