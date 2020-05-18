UrduPoint.com
New Virus Deaths In Spain Fall To Two-month Low Under 100

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Spain on Sunday reported 87 coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.

The number came a day before Spain is to further relax lockdown measures across the country, except in Madrid and Barcelona.

"For the first time in a long time we are below 100, which is good news," said the head of the emergency health centre Fernando Simon.

At the height of the current outbreak in early April, Spain counted 950 deaths in one day.

Spain remains one of the countries hardest hit by the virus with a total of 27,650 deaths, the health ministry reported on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases is more than 231,000.

Spain was now "very close" to putting an end to the transmission of the virus, thanks to the efforts of the population, said Simon.

He warned, however, that the danger of a second wave of infections was "still very big".

For that reason, the government wanted "to reinforce the compulsory nature of face mask wearing", Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

