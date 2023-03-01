UrduPoint.com

New Water-saving Regulation Takes Effect In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:A new regulation on saving water in Beijing took effect Wednesday, providing stronger legal protection for water conservation efforts.

Compared with the previous decree, the regulation upgrades and improves the legal framework of water-saving measures and applies them to the entire process of water usage.

The regulation also includes more comprehensive legal penalties for acts of water wastage.

"In the past, we had no legal basis for punishing the illegal use of water for landscaping and fire fighting. Now, the new regulation clearly stipulates the punishment for the act," said Zhang Liang, an official with the Beijing Water Authority.

