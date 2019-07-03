UrduPoint.com
New Wimbledon Roof Used For First Time

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The new roof on Wimbledon's Court One was used for the first time on Tuesday -- but for fading light rather than for rain.

A decision was made to shut the roof at 5-5 in the final set of the match between Croatian 22nd seed Donna Vekic and Alison Riske of the United States.

The roof on the 12,000-capacity Court One was operational for the first time at the 2019 championships after three years' work.

The atmosphere around the court changed, with sound echoing much more around the arena.

But the match was over within seven minutes as Riske broke serve and then served for the match, winning it with an ace 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

"It was a battle and I knew going into it that was what it was going to be," said Riske.

"I'm just really proud of myself for sticking in there.

"I'm turning 29 tomorrow so this is a good birthday present."

