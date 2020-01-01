New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, , 2019 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display while police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at protesters, as crisis clouded some of the first celebrations to ring in the new decade.

Billions around the world are set to cheer in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and action on climate change.

Australia's largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbour to kick off global festivities, but this year's celebrations were overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires raged across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.

Fireworks displays were scrapped in Australia's capital, Canberra, and Sydney's western suburbs due to elevated fire danger and extreme weather conditions.

But the show did go on in Sydney, where more than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city centre. Crowds were warned to take care as strong winds gusted in the harbour.