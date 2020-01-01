UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Year Fireworks, Smoke And Tear Gas As Decade Begins With A Bang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:20 AM

New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

Sydney, , 2019 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display while police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at protesters, as crisis clouded some of the first celebrations to ring in the new decade.

Billions around the world are set to cheer in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and action on climate change.

Australia's largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbour to kick off global festivities, but this year's celebrations were overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires raged across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.

Fireworks displays were scrapped in Australia's capital, Canberra, and Sydney's western suburbs due to elevated fire danger and extreme weather conditions.

But the show did go on in Sydney, where more than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city centre. Crowds were warned to take care as strong winds gusted in the harbour.

Related Topics

Weather Fire World Police Australia Canberra Sydney Hong Kong Gas 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

1 hour ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

2 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.