New York-area leaders urge quarantine for visitors from US virus hotspots

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday issued a travel advisory saying visitors from US states with accelerating COVID-19 infection rates "must quarantine for 14 days."The advisory effective at midnight currently applies to visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, New York's governor Andrew Cuomo said.