New York bars, restaurants to be take-out only: mayor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :New York on Sunday ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," city mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality.""Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close."New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres.