New York-based Pakistani Journalist Dies

Published January 31, 2022

New York-based Pakistani journalist dies

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Arshad Chaudhry, a senior Pakistani journalist, who represented the Daily Pakistan, died Sunday following complications from Covid-19.

He was about 60 years old.

Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram expressed condolences on his passing, while acknowledging his long services to the media and the Pakistani community.

The Pakistan Mission Press Counselor, Mariam Shaikh, also mourned his death and sympathized with the bereaved family.

