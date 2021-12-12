New York City FC beat Portland Timbers to win MLS Cup

Portland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :New York City FC defeated the Portland Timbers on penalties on Saturday to win the MLS Cup for the first time in the club's history.

Defender Alex Callens drilled the winning spot kick at Portland's rainswept Providence Park to clinch a 4-2 win in the shoot-out for City after the game finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Portland forced extra time after grabbing a dramatic equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Felipe Mora to cancel out Valentin Castellanos's opener for City.