New York City FC Secure Deal For Own Stadium

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Major League Soccer's New York City FC will finally get their own stadium in 2027 after spending seven years playing at baseball's Yankee Stadium.

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that a privately financed soccer stadium will be built at Willets Point in the borough of Queens.

The stadium will be part of a broader redevelopment and housing project in an area which includes the New York Mets' Citi Field baseball park and the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, home of the US Open.

"Our plan will deliver 2,500 affordable homes - New York City's largest fully affordable housing project in decades," said Adams.

"With a fully privately financed soccer stadium, a hotel, and local retail, we will create not only homes but also quality jobs, $6 billion in economic activity, and a true pathway to the middle class," he added.

NYCFC and MLS, which is headquartered in New York, have spent over a decade trying to find a site for a stadium and MLS commissioner Don Garber said he was delighted with the deal.

"Today is one of the most momentous days in the history of our great league," said Garber.

"For the last 12 years I have been trying to dream of the reality we have today which is to have a cathedral for this great team, NYC FC," added Garber.

The New York team are owned by the City Football Group, also owners of English Premier League club Manchester City.

The City Football Group is majority owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group with additional U.S and Chinese minority investment.

"Our club has been investing in New York City for over a decade, and we are eager to invest these funds to help build a new community for our first team, our dedicated fans and our great city," said NYCFC vice chairman Marty Edelman.

NYCFC were MLS Cup winners in 2021 and were runners-up in the Eastern Conference this season.

The club were forced to move their opening playoff game, last month, against Inter Miami from Yankee Stadium to Citi Field due to a clash with baseball's playoffs.

