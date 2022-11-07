UrduPoint.com

New York City Marathon Back To Full Capacity

Published November 07, 2022

New York City Marathon back to full capacity

NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:The New York City Marathon was held on Sunday in full capacity with 50,000 runners for the first time since 2019.

The event also marked the last stop on the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIV.

Evans Chebet, the 2022 Boston Marathon champion from Kenya, won the men's race in two hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds, while Brazilian runner Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed halfway through the race.

"My team gave me motivation and I knew that after winning Boston I could come to New York and also do well," said Chebet.

Kenyan runner Sharon Lokedi finished her first-ever marathon in 2:23:23, ranking first in the women's race.

"I expected to run well, but it ended up being an even better outcome than I had hoped for," Lokedi said.

Elsewhere, Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni of the United States broke course records to win the men's and women's professional wheelchair divisions respectively.

