UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Pays Emotional Tribute To More Than 30,000 Covid Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

New York City pays emotional tribute to more than 30,000 Covid deaths

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :New York, the US city most bereaved by the coronavirus, paid a moving tribute Sunday to its 30,258 dead, one year after the start of the pandemic.

"More New Yorkers lost than in World War Two, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way, and for so many families a pain, a pain that is raw," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a live virtual ceremony, after calling for a moment of silence to honor the victims.

The Democratic mayor heralded the "health care heroes" who "saved lives," sometimes at their own expense.

He also called on New Yorkers to remember the good times. "No matter what happens, no one can take away the dances you've already danced," he said, speaking in Spanish as he quoted Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in a city where a third of immigrants are of Latin origin.

The virtual ceremony began with a short recital by the New York Philharmonic, in front of lit candles on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge on a chilly and windy night.

Large black and white photos of the victims were projected onto the bridge.

There were speeches by religious leaders, a young poet and a performance by Hezekiah Walker, pastor of the love Fellowship Tabernacle Church and popular gospel artist, accompanied by The Love Fellowship Choir.

Related Topics

Dead Young York New York Vietnam Sunday World War Church Family Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

6 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

9 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

9 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

11 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

11 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.