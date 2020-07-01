UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Postpones Indoor Dining As US COVID-19 Cases Soar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

New York City postpones indoor dining as US COVID-19 cases soar

New York, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :New York City will not proceed with indoor dining from next week as planned because of a nationwide surge in coronavirus infections, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The Big Apple is due to enter phase three of a four-phase reopening plan on Monday but officials have postponed plans to allow restaurants to sit customers inside with limited capacity.

"It is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining," de Blasio told reporters, citing the spike in virus cases in numerous American states.

New York state was previously the epicenter of the United States's outbreak, with more than 32,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But the spread has largely been brought under control, with officials crediting a lengthy shutdown, strict social distancing guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.

At the height of New York's outbreak in early-mid April around 800 people were dying from COVID-19 a day. The daily toll dropped to as low as five last weekend.

Hospitalizations and infections continue to hit new lows but officials fear a spike in rates elsewhere could cause an uptick in New York as it slowly reopens business and other activities.

New York City moved to phase two on June 22 when restaurants were allowed to open outside areas. Hair salons also got back to business then.

Just months ago several states mandated quarantine for visiting New Yorkers, but New York now requires some travelers to quarantine, highlighting a sharp turnaround in the nature of the virus's spread in the US.

New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut require visitors from 16 states, mainly in the south and southwest of the US, to quarantine for 14 days if they visit.

Visitors found violating self-quarantine rules are subject to a judicial order and self-funded mandatory quarantine, as well as potential fines of $2,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for a second.

Alarming spikes in new cases in southern hotspots Texas and Florida are driving the daily national total of new cases to over 40,000 per day.

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday that new cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if authorities and the public fail to take steps to suppress the pandemic.

Related Topics

Business Visit York New York Florida United States April June Apple From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

6 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

21 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

36 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

51 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.