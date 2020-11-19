New York City public schools to close over virus spread: mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of three percent.

"We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.