New York City Public Schools To Close Over Virus Spread: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

New York City public schools to close over virus spread: mayor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of three percent.

"We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

