New York City Restricts Single-use Plastics In Takeout Orders

Published August 01, 2023

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:New restrictions introduced in New York City, the most populous city in the United States, to reduce single-use plastic waste in takeout orders took effect on Monday.

Under the new rules, restaurants and delivery services in the city are not allowed to provide plastic utensils, condiment packets, napkins or extra containers in takeout and delivery orders unless customers ask for them.

That means restaurants will no longer automatically include plastic containers, knives and forks, packets of mayo, dressing, as well as ketchup in a to-go order without customer's request.

The new measures, aimed at cutting down single-use plastic waste, stemmed from the "Skip the Stuff" law signed by New York Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year.

A warning period for the regulations ends on June 30, 2024, then fines will be issued for violations.

Those who violate the restrictions will face penalties, starting at 50 U.S. Dollars for the first offense, 150 dollars for the second, and 250 dollars for the third.

