UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City To Reopen Primary Schools Despite Virus Surge

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

New York City to reopen primary schools despite virus surge

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :New York City will reopen elementary schools on December 7 and offer in-person classes for special-needs students of all ages despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

With many parents struggling to care for students at home and with data showing the virus largely spares young children, the city dropped a requirement for schools to close if the rate of positive virus tests exceeds three percent for a week.

New York, home to the country's largest school district, currently has a 3.1 percent rate.

The mayor told reporters the reopening was possible "because we have so much proof now of how safe schools can be." He said returning students would be subjected to weekly Covid-19 tests.

The mayor also said on Twitter that five-day in-person instruction, rather than a partly virtual approach, would be the preferred model for schools with space to allow social distancing.

Up to now, in-person schooling has been offered only two or three times a week.

- Schools vs bars - The questions of how and when to resume in-person instruction have been fiercely debated in cities around the world, with parents and officials seeking to balance safety concerns against fears that children's schooling and social development have suffered.

"We want our kids in the classroom for as much time as possible," Mayor de Blasio, a Democrat, said. "Our families do, too. We'll work to make it happen." Classes for New York's middle school and high school students -- except for those with special needs -- will remain online.

The city, under an agreement with the teachers union, had canceled all in-person classes on November 19. That came amid a resurgence of Covid-19 that sent the city's positive test rate creeping up from one percent during much of the summer to 3.1 percent.

The decision infuriated many parents, who said it made no sense to close schools, with their relatively low transmission rate, while bars and restaurants remained open. They pointed to the example of Europe, where most schools remain open.

Parents argued that schools have had a low positivity rate -- just 0.23 percent, officials said -- and that closings disproportionately punish the many children with working parents and the 60,000 lacking computers at home.

New York first closed its 1,800 public schools on March 16 as the virus was surging. They remained closed through June.

After the summer vacation, New York became the first big US city to partially restart in-person classes. About 300,000 of the system's 1.1 million students returned to classrooms.

Related Topics

World Europe Twitter Young York New York March June November December Sunday All From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

20 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

2 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.