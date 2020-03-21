UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Closes Non-essential Businesses, Bans Gatherings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gatherings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, in an escalation of attempts to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo said civil fines would be handed out to anyone violating the order, which he said would come into effect on Sunday evening.

"We're all in quarantine now," he told reporters, adding that New York state was "on pause." Cuomo's announcement came a day after California governor Gavin Newsom announced a lockdown for the state's 40 million residents.

"They are taking strong steps," President Donald Trump said Friday shortly after Cuomo's press conference.

"I applaud them," Trump added, referring to Cuomo and Newsom.

Cuomo said an executive order would be passed Friday mandating that only essential businesses can remain open from late Sunday.

He essential services included grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cuomo added that "100 percent of workforces" for non-essential business must stay at home.

Cuomo said that under "Matilda's Law," named after his mother, "non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size" were cancelled.

He ordered residents to only exercise alone and not hold any group activities outside, such as basketball.

He said citizens should avoid public transport "unless urgent and absolutely necessary." "These actions will cause disruption. They will cause much unhappiness. I understand that," said Cuomo.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases in New York hit 7,000.

According to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, 205 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, with more than 14,000 people affected.

Related Topics

Governor Business Trump Died New York United States Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

36 minutes ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

56 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

58 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

58 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

58 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.