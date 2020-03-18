UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Considering Stay-at-home Order Within 48 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

New York considering stay-at-home order within 48 hours

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :New York's mayor said Tuesday the city's 8.6 million inhabitants should prepare for being ordered to stay at home at any moment within the next 48 hours to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill de Blasio told reporters that a decision had not been made but that New Yorkers could soon be confined to their residences, barring any essential travel.

"I think that all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a 'shelter-in-place' order," the mayor said.

"I think we have to come to that decision in the next 48 hours," he added, without specifying what exactly the order would look like.

His comments came a day after San Francisco's mayor announced a "remain-in-place" order restricting millions of Californians to their homes except for basic needs.

Also Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he was limiting the movements of residents of the state in a bid to contain the outbreak.

He said "all non-essential and non-emergency travel" between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am was "strongly discouraged." De Blasio said any decision about New York would be taken in consultation with state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York's restaurants and bars were ordered closed this week, except for takeout, and the city's large public schools system is also shuttered as officials scramble to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has claimed seven lives in New York City, with confirmed cases at 814, according to officials.

Related Topics

Governor San Francisco York New York All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.