UrduPoint.com

New York Declares State Disaster Emergency Over Monkeypox

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

New York declares state disaster emergency over monkeypox

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency late Friday night due to the growing monkeypox cases in the state.

"I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Hochul said in a statement.

New York is experiencing the highest rates of monkeypox transmission in the country, with 1,383 reported cases as of Friday, showed the state data.

"More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond," said Hochul.

The announcement came a day after the New York state commissioner of health declared monkeypox an "imminent threat to public health."

Related Topics

Governor York New York Arsenal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.