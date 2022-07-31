New York declares state disaster emergency over monkeypox

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency late Friday night due to the growing monkeypox cases in the state.

"I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Hochul said in a statement.

New York is experiencing the highest rates of monkeypox transmission in the country, with 1,383 reported cases as of Friday, showed the state data.

"More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond," said Hochul.

The announcement came a day after the New York state commissioner of health declared monkeypox an "imminent threat to public health."