New York Fights Virus Resurgence As Global Daily Deaths Top 10,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

New York fights virus resurgence as global daily deaths top 10,000

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :New York battled to fend off a second wave of coronavirus infections with new restrictions on bars and restaurants Friday, as the pandemic rages across the US and global daily deaths topped 10,000 for the first time.

Cases are surging throughout America and Europe, with governments forced to take more drastic action despite fears about the devastation inflicted on their economies.

The disease has claimed almost 1.3 million lives worldwide and infected close to 53 million people since it first emerged in China in December.

In New York, the epicenter of the US's spring outbreak but which has so far resisted a major resurgence, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all establishments licensed to sell alcohol to close at 10 pm.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned he may follow other major US cities and move schools to online only teaching from as early as Monday because the daily infection rate was approaching three percent after months hovering around one percent.

"We've got to take strong steps to fight back the second wave," he told MSNBC.

Rates are even higher in many other cities and parts of the United States and Europe, with areas now recording more new virus cases than they had at the height of the first wave in March.

An AFP tally showed the world's daily death toll from the illness eclipsed 10,000 on Friday.

America, the country hardest hit by COVID-19, registered a new daily high of more than 150,000 cases on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The US recorded 1,703 more deaths, up 0.7 percent, in the 24 hours to Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"We're going to have to shut everything down," Michael Mina, a Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist told reporters.

"Thanksgiving will undoubtedly lead to a massive new explosion of cases if people don't take it seriously," he added.

