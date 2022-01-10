UrduPoint.com

New York Fire Caused By Portable Electric Heater: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 08:50 AM

New York fire caused by portable electric heater: official

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A massive fire that tore through a building in New York City on Sunday killing at least 19 people, including nine children, was caused by a portable electric heater, an official said.

"The marshals have determined through physical evidence and through firsthand accounts by the residents that this fire started in a bedroom in a portable electric heater," New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

