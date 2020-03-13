New York governor bans gatherings of more than 500, including Broadway

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday banned public gatherings of more than 500 people, including shows in Manhattan's iconic Broadway theater district.

Only schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit facitilities are excepted from the rule -- which goes into effect for Broadway at 5:00 pm Thursday, and 24 hours later everywhere else, Cuomo told journalists.

The governor also said that the occupancy of every seated facility was to be reduced by 50 percent, even if the occupancy is normally 500 or less.