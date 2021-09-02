UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Storm Ida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:00 AM

New York governor declares state of emergency over storm Ida

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Thursday as the remnants of storm Ida caused massive flooding in New York City and across the northeastern United States.

"I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm," Hochul tweeted, after Ida, which slammed into the southern United States as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, caused tornadoes and flooding as it steamed north.

