New York Governor Extends Shutdown To April 29

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

New York, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was "effectively flat" for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.

"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters.

