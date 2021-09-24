UrduPoint.com

New York Health Czar Implicated In Pandemic Scandal Quits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

New York, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :New York's health commissioner, appointed by former governor Andrew Cuomo and under fire over Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, resigned on Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo last month after he quit over sexual harassment allegations, said she had accepted Howard Zucker's resignation.

She added that he would stay on until a replacement was found.

Zucker, in the job since 2015, had faced pressure over his department's role in underreporting the number of deaths from coronavirus in care homes.

New York state's official virus death toll soared to 55,000 in August after Hochul added some 12,000 fatalities to the reported total.

