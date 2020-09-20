UrduPoint.com
New York Plans Statue Of Justice Ginsburg, 'daughter Of Brooklyn'

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state would erect a statue in Brooklyn to honor Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who was born in the New York City borough in 1933, died Friday at 87 after serving 27 years on the high court, where she stood for equal rights for women and minorities.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference," Cuomo said.

"While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg's death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn," he said.

Ginsburg, who also attended law school and then was a law professor in New York City, was known for her native Brooklyn accent.

Cuomo said he would appoint a commission to come up with a design and artists for the monument, as well as its location.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio meanwhile also paid tribute to the "daughter of Brooklyn" who became a star of progressive jurisprudence and, in 1993, the second woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court bench.

"Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled hometown hero," he wrote on Twitter, pledging a memorial to her.

"Her memory will live on. I promise you that."

