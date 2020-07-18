UrduPoint.com
New York Police Charge Assistant With Decapitating Tech Entrepreneur

Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The assistant of a wealthy young technology entrepreneur who was found decapitated in his luxury New York apartment this week was charged with his murder Friday, police said.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, is accused of killing 33-year-old Fahim Saleh, who was CEO of Nigerian motorcycle ride-hailing and delivery app Gokada.

"Mr Haspil was Mr Saleh's executive assistant and handled his finances and personal matters. It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money," Rodney Harrison, the NYPD's top detective, told reporters.

Saleh's remains were found in his Manhattan home on Tuesday afternoon.

An electric saw was discovered near his torso, and his head and limbs were found elsewhere in the apartment.

Harrison added that Haspil was believed to have assaulted Saleh with a Taser before murdering him on Monday.

Saleh, the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, was also a founding partner of Adventure Capital, which invests in startups in developing countries.

According to local media reports, Saleh recently purchased the apartment where he was murdered for about $2.2 million.

