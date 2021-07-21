UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Pollution Alert Amid Smoke From Wildfires In West And Canada

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 AM

New York pollution alert amid smoke from wildfires in west and Canada

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :New York and parts of the eastern United States and Canada were shrouded in a gray smoky haze Tuesday from fires burning in the western United States and Canada.

New York state's environmental protection services issued an air quality advisory, automatically triggered when fine particle matter is expected to rise above 35 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

An expert from the agency said it is not uncommon for smoke from fires in the west of the country to reach the New York area, but they usually remain high enough to not affect air quality. This time, the smoke was lower than usual, the expert said.

The phenomenon was set to dissipate on Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front in the New York region, said a spokesperson for the US National Weather Service.

Several large fires have ravaged the western United States in recent days -- notably in California, Nevada and Oregon, where the dangerous Bootleg Fire is still raging, even though the fire season has only just begun.

In Canada, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated in recent days in the province of Ontario, the most populous in the country, and more than 200 fires were active in the province and neighboring Manitoba, according to official figures Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Canada Fine York Ontario New York United States From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

10 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

10 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.