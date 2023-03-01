UrduPoint.com

New York Region Gets First Significant Snowfall Amid Dry Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

New York region gets first significant snowfall amid dry winter

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :New York region woke up to the first significant snowfall of the season that left accumulated snow on the streets on Tuesday, snarling traffic and cancellation of flights.

Snow began falling Monday evening and continued through the night, leaving streets and vehicles covered in layers of the precipitation in New York City.

"We haven't seen snow this year, but we're ready for it," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet. He said city workers were "prepared to plough anywhere we accumulate 2 inches" of snow.

Federal forecasters in Buffalo, in Western New York, said the storm had already given the area a 4-inch blanket of snow in the span of a few hours.

The National Weather Service office that covers Buffalo described it on Twitter as a "burst of heavy snow." The National Weather Service warned of "hazardous driving conditions" for parts of New England and upstate New York.

By early Tuesday morning, dozens of flights within, into and out of the U.S. were cancelled at New York airports, according to television reports.

At least 85 flights were canceled at LaGuardia Airport, while another 36 were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. At least 26 were halted at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Overall, more than 400 U.S. flights were canceled early Tuesday, with Boston Logan International Airport seeing at least 44 flights called off, according to the flight tracking website.

The forecast prompted Governor Ned Lamont of neighbouring Connecticut to close all state buildings under his office's control Tuesday. In a statement Monday night, he urged the people of his state to stay off the roads if possible.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Governor Twitter Vehicles Traffic Logan Newark Buffalo Boston New York TV All Airport

Recent Stories

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

9 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

9 minutes ago
 Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

59 minutes ago
 California State assembly members call on Governor ..

California State assembly members call on Governor Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month M ..

Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month Military Training Camp

16 minutes ago
 Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.