UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Schools Given Green Light To Reopen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

New York schools given green light to reopen

New York, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :New York schools can reopen this fall provided they meet certain criteria, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday, as most American children get ready to start the new academic year remotely.

Cuomo's announcement highlights how far New York -- once the epicenter of the US's COVID-19 outbreak with more than 32,000 deaths -- has come in its battle against the deadly virus.

The governor said that school districts will be allowed to resume classroom teaching in areas where the average rate of positive tests is below five percent.

Most of New York state, including New York City, have hovered around the one percent mark in recent weeks.

Cuomo said it was ultimately up to local officials and individual schools whether and how they reopen. Their plans would still need to be approved by the state.

"If the teachers don't come back, then you can't really open the schools. If the parents don't send their students, then you're not really opening the schools," he said.

New York City, the largest school district in the United States with more than 1.1 million students and 1,800 public schools, is considering reopening with a hybrid model.

It would see children spend somewhere between one and three days a week in the classroom, with the rest of the time spent learning online.

A final decision on whether to reopen has not yet been taken.

Many New York school children are from low-income families whose parents are essential workers and can ill afford to homeschool. Lots of children also rely on free school meals.

Only a handful of US school districts are planning to start the school year with any form of in-person teaching.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Chicago, home to America's third-largest school district, announced that the city was dropping its hybrid plan and that all pupils would start the new school year remotely.

New York City is the only large district hoping to get kids into the classroom.

The state's school year is scheduled to start in September.

Related Topics

Governor York Chicago New York United States September All From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

France's Marseilles Makes Mask-Wearing Mandatory O ..

22 minutes ago

Lebanon Thanks Russia for Help With Beirut Blast A ..

22 minutes ago

German Businesses Urge Berlin, EU to Respond to US ..

22 minutes ago

Pope Francis Donates Nearly $300,000 to Church of ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.