New York Sees Smoke From West Coast Fires

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

New York, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Smoke from the fires ravaging the American West Coast traveled across the continent to reach the skies over New York on Tuesday, according to meteorological reports.

The smoke was visible in the hazy New York sky, thought it remained well above the ground at 15,000 to 20,000 feet (4,500 to 6,000 meters), according to the site NY Metro Weather.

Thanks to strong pressure systems, the smoke was trapped along the western part of North America for days, making for potentially dangerous air quality in major cities such as Portland, Oregon and Vancouver and San Francisco.

But the weather shifted on Monday, carrying the smoke east along the jet stream. It was visible in National Weather Service (NWS) satellite photos from Monday evening.

Both the NWS and NY Metro Weather said the smoke would not cause air quality disruptions on the East Coast like the ones seen in California and elsewhere in the West, and it was expected to dissipate by Wednesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

