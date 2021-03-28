UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Announces Deal To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

New York state announces deal to legalize recreational marijuana

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York state lawmakers formally agreed in late-night talks on a deal to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over, the governor's office announced Sunday.

Once the underlying legislation passes -- Cuomo's Democratic party holds strong majorities in both legislative chambers -- New York will join 14 other states and the District of Columbia in permitting cannabis use.

A statement from Cuomo's office said the change could net an additional $350 million in annual tax revenues and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The draft law would allow adults 21 and over to purchase cannabis and grow plants for personal consumption at home, with a plan to divert some funds to drug treatment and education.

"Legalizing adult-use cannabis isn't just about creating a new market that will provide jobs and benefit the economy -- it's also about justice for long-marginalized communities and ensuring those who've been unfairly penalized in the past will now get a chance to benefit," Cuomo said in the statement.

The law would take immediate effect once passed, but sales could take up to two years to start, as New York creates a proposed cannabis board and gets legal structures in place, a state lawmaker said Friday.

New York would automatically clear records of people with past convictions of marijuana-related offenses that would no longer be criminalized.

The law would also eliminate penalties for possession of up to three ounces of the drug (85 grams), the new personal possession limit.

An existing medical-marijuana program would be expanded.

The state plans to tax marijuana sales at nine percent, with revenues from an additional four-percent tax divided between local and county government.

The bill would create loans, grants and programs to foster job creation and industry participation from small farmers, women and disabled veterans, as well as New Yorkers from minority communities.

The decision, reached late Saturday, comes after years of wrangling over legalizing recreational pot use in New York.

The deal was reached as Governor Cuomo faces investigation from several angles, including for an alleged pattern of sexually harassing and intimidating women employees, as well as for accusations his administration orchestrated a cover-up of nursing home deaths related to Covid-19.

Proponents say the new marijuana legislation will be a step toward addressing decades of injustice affecting minority and impoverished communities, which were disproportionately targeted by decades of harsh drug criminalization.

"This landmark legislation brings justice to New York State by ending prohibition, expunging conviction records that have curtailed the opportunities of countless predominately young Black and Latinx New Yorkers...", The Legal Aid Society, a social justice law firm, said in a Sunday statement.

Related Topics

Governor Education Minority Job Young York Columbia New York Women Sunday Market From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

4 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.