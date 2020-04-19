UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Epidemic 'on The Descent': Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

New York State epidemic 'on the descent': governor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in New York -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."

Related Topics

Governor New York United States Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

21 minutes ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber assists private sector deal with COV ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

36 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.