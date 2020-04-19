New York State epidemic 'on the descent': governor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in New York -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."