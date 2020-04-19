New York State Epidemic 'on The Descent': Governor
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:00 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in New York -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.
"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.
"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."