UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Endorses Warren, Klobuchar For President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

New York Times endorses Warren, Klobuchar for president

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The New York Times on Sunday endorsed Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, its first time choosing two candidates.

The liberal newspaper's pick comes just a few weeks before the Iowa caucuses on February 3 which officially begins the presidential Primary season.

The Times described Massachusetts senator Warren as the "radical" and Minnesota senator Klobuchar as the "realist" choice.

"An essential debate is underway between two visions that may define the future of the (Democratic) party and perhaps the nation," the editorial board wrote.

"Some in the party view President Trump as an aberration and believe that a return to a more sensible America is possible. Then there are those who believe that President Trump was the product of political and economic systems so rotten that they must be replaced." "Both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration," the board said. "That's why we're endorsing the most effective candidates for each approach. They are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar." Warren has consistently polled at third place, behind former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders -- Warren's fellow progressive.

She surged during the summer but has seen her support slide since October.

But The Times called her the new "standard-bearer for the Democratic left," praising her plans for structural and social reform.

"Ms. Warren's path to the nomination is challenging, but not hard to envision," the board said.

For Klobuchar, who is more moderate, The Times said her "lengthy tenure in the Senate and bipartisan credentials would make her a deal maker (a real one) and uniter for the wings of the party -- and perhaps the nation." "May the best woman win," The Times concluded.

For the first time, The Times detailed its decision-making process on its television show "The Weekly".

The episode shows the editorial board's interviews with nine leading Democratic presidential hopefuls.

In addition to Warren and Klobuchar, The Times spoke with Biden, Sanders, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and New Jersey senator Cory Booker, who dropped out of the race in December.

The interviews were conducted on the record. In addition to showing video clips of the interviews in the "Weekly" episode, the Times Opinion section also published interview transcripts.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Trump South Bend New York February May October December Women Sunday TV Best Race

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 January 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

10 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.