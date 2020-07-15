UrduPoint.com
Wed 15th July 2020

New York Times says moving some Hong Kong staff over security law

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The New York Times on Wednesday said it was moving its digital news hub from Hong Kong to South Korea as a result of a national security law Beijing imposed on the city.

"China's sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism," executives wrote in an email to staff, according to a news report published on the New York Times website.

"We feel it is prudent to make contingency plans and begin to diversify our editing staff around the region." The newspaper has had a regional headquarters in Hong Kong for decades, overseeing Asia coverage and more recently helping to run the newspaper's 24-hour digital news operation.

In its own news report, the Times said it would move its digital team of journalists -- roughly one-third of its Hong Kong employees -- to Seoul over the next year.

It is the first major relocation by an international news organization since Beijing imposed a security law on Hong Kong late last month.

Hong Kong has been a major regional hub for international media for decades thanks to its easy business environment and key civil liberties that Beijing pledged to protect until 2047 under the handover deal with Britain.

Alongside the New York Times, media organizations that have major regional hubs in Hong Kong include AFP, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

