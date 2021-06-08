UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions Upon Key Vaccination Landmark

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

New York to lift most COVID-19 restrictions upon key vaccination landmark

NEW YORK, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that most of existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state would be lifted once 70 percent of New Yorkers receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Industry specific guidelines covering capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing will become optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings, according to Cuomo.

This means the above-mentioned business sectors could have greater flexibility in accommodating their customers around one month later.

As much as 66.3 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up from 60 percent reached on May 8, according to the state government.

Still, the number of vaccine doses administered each day has dropped from 168,958 reported on May 8 to 58,807 on Monday as most willing New Yorkers have got vaccinated.

However, large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings must continue to follow the current guidelines until more New Yorkers are vaccinated, according to the plan.

Cuomo added that unvaccinated individuals will still be responsible for maintaining proper social distance of six feet and wearing a mask as per guidance by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Governor Business New York May Family Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

17 minutes ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

18 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.