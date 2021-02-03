UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Resume Virus Vaccinations As Storm Moves North

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

New York to resume virus vaccinations as storm moves north

New York, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :New York is to resume coronavirus vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, after the city's biggest snowstorm in five years briefly halted the program.

The winter storm brought chaos to the United States east coast on Monday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The National Weather Service said that by 9:00 am (1400 GMT) Tuesday, 17.2 inches (43.7 centimeters) of snow had been recorded in Central Park.

The storm headed north through New England, dumping snow on Maine and Vermont as it headed towards Canada.

De Blasio told reporters vaccination sites and school classrooms would reopen Wednesday.

He said centers would quickly make up the two days of cancelations, regretting that the Federal government was still sending insufficient numbers of doses to the city.

"I wish we had so much supply that we would have to say 'woah', we have so much to do," the mayor told reporters.

"But unfortunately because supply is limited we'll be able to catch up on those appointments very quickly and then once again we will not have supply," he added.

De Blasio had declared a state of emergency that restricted non-essential travel on Monday as the heavy snow mixed with wind gusts up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour spurred dangerous blizzards along the eastern seaboard.

In Newark, New Jersey, a man died after being found unconscious in a park.

In Allentown, Pennsylvania, a woman with Alzheimer's froze to death after walking out of her home.

Forecasters had predicted up to 20 inches of snow for New York, which would have put the storm in the top ten for heaviest snowfall in the city since records began.

Monday and Tuesday's snow was the most to hit New York City since a record 27.5 inches blanketed America's commercial capital over three days in January 2016.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Canada Died Man Allentown Newark New York United States January Women 2016 Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

31 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

31 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

31 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

31 minutes ago

UK keen to invest in Pak agri, renewable energy, e ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.