New York tour boat capsizing leaves one dead, multiple injured

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:A tour boat carrying 28 tourists and one guide capsized on Monday in upstate New York, leaving one dead and near a dozen injured, according to media reports.

The boat lost balance and capsized at the Lockport Cave in Lockport, New York, sending all the passengers into water.

Around 16 people were rescued by emergency crews and nearly a dozen people with minor injuries were transported to local hospitals, according to Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano.

A man around 60 years old, who got trapped underneath the boat, died from the accident, said Quagliano.